Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $43,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

