Constellation One Day Trading Volume Hits $449,412.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $449,412.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

