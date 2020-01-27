Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Up 41.6% in January

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 545.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.83. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.