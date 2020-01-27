Contentos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.