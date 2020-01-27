Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 190,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. 104,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

