Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 4,928,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.