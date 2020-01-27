Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,267 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,067 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.32. 28,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

