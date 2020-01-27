Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.62. 47,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $433.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

