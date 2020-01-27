Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 49,130 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of KBR worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KBR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,900,000 after purchasing an additional 366,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

