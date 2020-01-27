Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 175,743 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 3.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,056. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

