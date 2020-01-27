Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Haemonetics worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $108.23. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

