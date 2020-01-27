Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

NYSE AON traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.87. 13,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,949. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $151.65 and a 1-year high of $214.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

