Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 46.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 131.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 272,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. 115,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,881. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

