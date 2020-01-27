Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of RingCentral worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.61 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.