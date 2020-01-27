Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.70. 8,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,392. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $209.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.01.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

