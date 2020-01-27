Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Marvell Technology Group worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 3,870,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,547. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

