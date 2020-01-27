Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $650.30. 162,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.61 and a 12 month high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.