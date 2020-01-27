Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

