Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

