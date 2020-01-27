Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.34 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $2,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,297.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,600 shares of company stock worth $43,793,809. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

