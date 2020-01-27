Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.04. 958,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average of $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.