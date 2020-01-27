Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $25.13 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1,606.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,436 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $57.58. 5,646,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

