Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $28.90 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $306,067,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.51. 329,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

