Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

VEEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,991. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $403,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,613 shares of company stock worth $5,295,364. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

