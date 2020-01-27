Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,773 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 693,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 105,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,350. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

