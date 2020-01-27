Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,441 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 528,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after buying an additional 387,948 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 253,742 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 864,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,006. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

