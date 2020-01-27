Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $19.23 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 718,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,228,000. The Western Union comprises approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock worth $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

