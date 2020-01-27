Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 3.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,881. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

