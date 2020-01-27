Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

