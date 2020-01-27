Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,961 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.75. 167,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,449. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.27 and a 52-week high of $280.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

