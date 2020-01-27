Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 312,430 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,430 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 3.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone Group worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 569,128 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. 223,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

