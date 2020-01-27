Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,172 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $591.37. 84,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,383. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.81. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $363.90 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

