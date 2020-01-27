Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,685 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.70. 30,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.41 and its 200 day moving average is $255.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

