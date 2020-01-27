Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,919 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aspen Technology worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of AZPN traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,942. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

