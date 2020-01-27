Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,004,483 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004,483 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of AES worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 90,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

