Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,492,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,717,000 after buying an additional 133,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 737,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 198,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,729. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

