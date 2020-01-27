Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 423.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $39,717,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,231. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $264.78 and a 1-year high of $389.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,679. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

