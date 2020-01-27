Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 13,338 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI remained flat at $$43.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,432. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

