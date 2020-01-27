Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 17,201 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,125,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,575 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $35.50. 1,347,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,675. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

