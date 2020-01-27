Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 18,655 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,719. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

