Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 18,870 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,075. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

