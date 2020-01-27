Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 215,962 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,962 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

