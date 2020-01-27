Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 31,891 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 358,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 255,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.26 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

