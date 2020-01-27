Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 33,304 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,962. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.