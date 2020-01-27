Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $25,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.50. 503,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

