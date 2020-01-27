Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 50,856 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,856 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AFLAC worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,434,000 after buying an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,510,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

AFL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 942,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

