Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 5,519 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,943,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

