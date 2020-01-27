Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. 17,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,570. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

