Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $105.31. 6,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

