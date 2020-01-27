Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teradyne worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,450,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

TER stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

